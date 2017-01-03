Latest Updates

Trump Adds Snapchat to His Presidential Social Media AccountsDonald Trump has taken to Snapchat on this inauguration day. Looks like the now 45th president is taking on some more crucial responsibilities already. Trump decided to share two videos of his drive from the White House to the inauguration ceremony to amp up his followers and thank America in his captions.
Celebrities Flood Instagram With Final 'Thank You, Obama' PostsInauguration day has arrived and many celebrities are taking to Instagram to thank our 44th president and express some final words.
Judge Reinhold Faces $500 Fine For Love Field Incident, Pleads No ContestJudge Reinhold has officially pled no contest to his December 8th arrest at Dallas Love Field following a confrontation with TSA agents.
Award-Winning 'Annie' at Bass Hall; My Conversation With 'Daddy Warbucks,' Gilgamesh TaggettAfter experiencing the first national tour of Annie in the '70s at Dallas Summer Musicals, I immediately bought that big red album and memorized every lyric within a couple of days. Yeah, I was an Annie-holic (now in recovery)! The current national tour of Annie, now in its third smash year, is at Bass Hall in Ft. Worth through this Sunday, January 22nd.
Remote Island Looking for CaretakersWanna get away – like really away?
Premiere Cancelled for 'A Dog's Purpose'Has your mind changed about going to see A Dog’s Purpose?

Listen to John Mellencamp's New Song 'Easy Target'"So black lives matter/ Who we trying to kid? Here's an easy target/ Don't matter, never did/ Crosses burning such a long time ago 400 years and we still don't let it go," he sings.
Madonna: Trump is 'As Low As We Can Go'"We can only go up from here, so what are we going to do? We have two choices, destruction and creation. I chose creation," Madonna said.
Quincy Jones' Michael Jackson Lawsuit Moves ForwardThe music from the film 'This is It' and a reissue of 'Bad' are the subjects of the suit.
Alanis Morissette's Manager Admits to Stealing Nearly $5 MillionSchwartz admitted to stealing nearly $5 million from Morissette between May 2010 and January 2014.
Download Ringo Starr's Latest Peace Song for Free“Time has come for everyone/To lay down all your guns/And let the light of love shine on and on,” Starr sings.
Bruce Springsteen Bids Obama Farewell with White House ConcertSpringsteen, who was awarded by Obama last year with a presidential metal of freedom, was joined by his wife Patti Scialfa.

KLUV’s Foreigner High School Choir ContestWe’d K-LUV to have your son’s or daughter’s High School Choir on stage, singing with Foreigner during their February 3rd concert at Verizon Theater at Grand Prairie.
98.7 KLUV's $500 80's Song Of The DayListen every weekday, starting January 12th, because 98.7 KLUV is giving away $500 a day to a lucky listener from North Texas.
