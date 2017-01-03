98.7 KLUV's $500 80's Song Of The Day
Listen every weekday, starting January 12th, because 98.7 KLUV is giving away $500 a day to a...
Cole Beasley's #FinishThisFight Video
In Cole Beasley’s video, the 5’8″ receiver talks about how he was undersized and wasn’t even...
Win U2 Tickets All Week!
Listen all week to win a pair of tickets to see U2 at AT&T stadium May 26th!
Amazon To Hire 100,000 Including Texans!
Amazon plans to hire 100,000 full-time employees in the U.S. over the next 1.5 years!
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA
Enter For A Chance To Win A Trip To The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards
As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network. At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.
Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.
If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com
Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards