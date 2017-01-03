Latest Updates

Lawyer Re-Writes Instagram's Privacy Policy So That Kids (And Some Adults) Can Understand ItHave you read the terms of service to all the software and digital services you use? Probably not, but even if you have do you understand what you've agreed too? One lawyer has set out to change all that.
Dallas Stars Plane Makes Emergency Landing in IllinoisA Boeing 737 carrying our Dallas Stars did an about face when there was smoke in the cockpit yesterday.
California's Famous 150-Foot Tunnel Tree Has CollapsedIf you haven’t driven through northern California’s ‘Tunnel Tree,’ you’ve likely seen photos of it.
Sean Lee Says, "I've Never Been A Part Of A Team Like This Before" In New Dallas Cowboys Promo VideoThe Cowboys had a first round bye this week and that was in large part due to the play of Sean Lee, who was named 1st team All-Pro for his play this year.
Texan Turns 100 at 10,000 FeetTakes your breath away! A fellow Texan celebrated a milestone birthday and tied a record at the same time.
David Blaine Almost Shot Himself In The Throat In Trick Gone WrongDavid Blaine is lucky to be alive after a magic trick went wrong. Blaine, while performing in front of a LIVE audience at the MGM Grand, attempted to catch a bullet in his mouth.

Bruce Springsteen, Solange, Paul McCartney Attend Obamas' Farewell BashKelly Rowland posed for a photo with Usher and Wale while Legend hobnobbed with Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld.
Foreigner, Cheap Trick, Jason Bonham Announce Tour"I never could have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner forty years ago, that we'd still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later," guitarist Mick Jones says.
Kelly Osbourne Reveals that Ozzy Overdosed while Sharon Battled CancerKelly Osbourne is revealing all in her forthcoming book, fittingly titled There Is No Fucking Secret: Letters From A Badass Bitch.
Mariah Carey Explains NYE Performance Disaster“Listen guys, they foiled me, thus it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the New Year with me,” she said.
David Bowie London Tribute Concert Features Friends, Past Band MembersThe show included performances by past members of his touring band, including, Earl Slick, Adrian Belew, Mike Garson and Gail Ann Dorsey,
U2 Announce Joshua Tree TourThe tour kicks off May 12 in Vancouver, and includes the Bonnaroo festival, their first U.S. festival date.

98.7 KLUV's $500 80's Song Of The DayListen every weekday, starting January 12th, because 98.7 KLUV is giving away $500 a day to a lucky listener from North Texas.
Win Tickets To The Progressive International Motorcycle ShowEnter here for your chance to win 4 tickets to the Progressive International Motorcycle Show running January 13th thru the 15th at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.
