Trump Adds Snapchat to His Presidential Social Media AccountsDonald Trump has taken to Snapchat on this inauguration day. Looks like the now 45th president is taking on some more crucial responsibilities already. Trump decided to share two videos of his drive from the White House to the inauguration ceremony to amp up his followers and thank America in his captions.

Celebrities Flood Instagram With Final 'Thank You, Obama' PostsInauguration day has arrived and many celebrities are taking to Instagram to thank our 44th president and express some final words.

Judge Reinhold Faces $500 Fine For Love Field Incident, Pleads No ContestJudge Reinhold has officially pled no contest to his December 8th arrest at Dallas Love Field following a confrontation with TSA agents.

Award-Winning 'Annie' at Bass Hall; My Conversation With 'Daddy Warbucks,' Gilgamesh TaggettAfter experiencing the first national tour of Annie in the '70s at Dallas Summer Musicals, I immediately bought that big red album and memorized every lyric within a couple of days. Yeah, I was an Annie-holic (now in recovery)! The current national tour of Annie, now in its third smash year, is at Bass Hall in Ft. Worth through this Sunday, January 22nd.

Remote Island Looking for CaretakersWanna get away – like really away?

Premiere Cancelled for 'A Dog's Purpose'Has your mind changed about going to see A Dog’s Purpose?