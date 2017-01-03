Chewbacca Rips Off The Arm Of Unkar Plutt In Deleted Star Wars: The Force Awakens SceneChewbacca is probably one of the more tame characters in any Star Wars film. It's very rare that we get the opportunity to see Chewie get mad...like really, really mad.

Toby Keith Stands By His Decision To Perform At Donald Trump's InaugurationPresident elect Donald Trump has had a hard time finding anyone to perform at his inauguration. Along with 3 Doors Down and Lee Greenwood, the Trump camp also managed to snag country singer, Toby Keith.

New Evidence Suggests That D.B. Cooper May Have Been An Employee Of BoeingWhat really happened to D.B. Cooper?

WORST Dallas Cowboys Fan Of All Time Wears A Packers Jersey Under His ShirtLast week, the Dallas Cowboys unveiled a bandwagon fan application. Why? Because of terrible fans like this guy.

Alec Baldwin Returns As Donald Trump In SNL's Cold Open Press ConferenceSaturday Night Live has done it again.

WWE Hall Of Famer Jimmy Snuka Has DiedIt's a sad day in the wrestling world. WWE legend Jimmy Snuka has passed away. The 73-year-old had been dealing with stomach cancer.