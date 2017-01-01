Latest Updates

What People Around The World Do To Ring In The New Year... other cultures bring in the New Year differently.
'Run DMC' Files Huge Lawsuit Against Walmart, Amazon and Jet...founder of the group and owner of the Run DMC brand, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels...
Tony Romo Rumored To Be Requesting Playing Time In Sunday's Philadelphia Eagle's GameIf this comes to fruition, it could be a wise plan towards keeping Dak Prescott...
UPDATE: Learn What Else May Have Contributed To The Death Of Pop Star George MichaelGeorge had been telling friends he was planning to improve his life...
7 Reasons Why Some Will Stay Home New Year's EveIf you're going to stay home New Year's eve, do not let anyone make you feel bad about it, unless you've already promised to do so.
2017 Top 10 New Year's ResolutionsOver 50% of New Year's resolutions...

George Michael's Postmortem Determines Cause of Death 'Inconclusive'Further tests will be needed to determine the exact cause of death.
Elton John Pays Tribute to George Michael with 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me'He sang his 1974 hit "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," which he and Michael performed live in 1991 and released as a separate single.
Goodbye 2016 Playlist: David Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen and MoreWe bid farewell to some true legends via their greatest songs.
Debbie Reynolds Mourned by Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, OthersReynolds, who was best known for her roles in the musicals 'Singin' in the Rain' and 'The Unsinkable Molly Brown,' passed away on Wednesday (Dec. 28) at the age of 84.
Watch Bob Seger, Kings of Leon, Vince Gill Pay Tribute to the EaglesSeger proved why he's still headlining arenas, four decades into his career.
George Michael's Wham! Partner Andrew Ridgeley Criticizes 'Sun' TributeThe singer is battling UK newspaper 'The Sun' over a tribute campaign for Michael.

Win Tickets To See Graceland Ninjaz – Elvis Birthday Bash!Enter for your chance win a pair of tickets to see The Graceland Ninjaz – Elvis Birthday Bash!
Rebekah's College Driven By Jerry's CadillacListen every weekday after 7am for your chance to win cool prizes. If you beat Rebekah you could also win $100!

