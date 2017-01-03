Latest Updates

Chewbacca Rips Off The Arm Of Unkar Plutt In Deleted Star Wars: The Force Awakens SceneChewbacca is probably one of the more tame characters in any Star Wars film. It's very rare that we get the opportunity to see Chewie get mad...like really, really mad.
Toby Keith Stands By His Decision To Perform At Donald Trump's InaugurationPresident elect Donald Trump has had a hard time finding anyone to perform at his inauguration. Along with 3 Doors Down and Lee Greenwood, the Trump camp also managed to snag country singer, Toby Keith.
New Evidence Suggests That D.B. Cooper May Have Been An Employee Of BoeingWhat really happened to D.B. Cooper?
WORST Dallas Cowboys Fan Of All Time Wears A Packers Jersey Under His ShirtLast week, the Dallas Cowboys unveiled a bandwagon fan application. Why? Because of terrible fans like this guy.
Alec Baldwin Returns As Donald Trump In SNL's Cold Open Press ConferenceSaturday Night Live has done it again.
WWE Hall Of Famer Jimmy Snuka Has DiedIt's a sad day in the wrestling world. WWE legend Jimmy Snuka has passed away. The 73-year-old had been dealing with stomach cancer.

The Rolling Stones' Ed Sullivan Clash, 50 Years LaterThe lyrics to "Let's Spend the Night Together" were apparently a bit too racy in 1967.
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Unite for Duets Album"We've always written well together," McVie said about Buckingham.
David Bowie's 'Low': His Masterpiece Turns 40"Low" wasn't a huge hit, but it was one of his most influential albums.
Jimmy Fallon and Kevin Bacon Spoof the KinksThe Kinks' "Lola" is a very simple song to sing if you know how to spell. If you don't, it's a very difficult song to sing.
David Crosby Roasts the U.S. Congress in New Song 'Capitol'“They come for the power, for the power they stay,” he sings. “They’ll do anything to keep it that way.”
Michael Jackson Comedy Pulled After Protests from Family and Fans20,000 people signed a petition to have the show yanked.

Win U2 Tickets All Week!Listen all week to win a pair of tickets to see U2 at AT&T stadium May 26th!
98.7 KLUV's $500 80's Song Of The DayListen every weekday, starting January 12th, because 98.7 KLUV is giving away $500 a day to a lucky listener from North Texas.
