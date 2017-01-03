Lawyer Re-Writes Instagram's Privacy Policy So That Kids (And Some Adults) Can Understand ItHave you read the terms of service to all the software and digital services you use? Probably not, but even if you have do you understand what you've agreed too? One lawyer has set out to change all that.

Dallas Stars Plane Makes Emergency Landing in IllinoisA Boeing 737 carrying our Dallas Stars did an about face when there was smoke in the cockpit yesterday.

California's Famous 150-Foot Tunnel Tree Has CollapsedIf you haven’t driven through northern California’s ‘Tunnel Tree,’ you’ve likely seen photos of it.

Sean Lee Says, "I've Never Been A Part Of A Team Like This Before" In New Dallas Cowboys Promo VideoThe Cowboys had a first round bye this week and that was in large part due to the play of Sean Lee, who was named 1st team All-Pro for his play this year.

Texan Turns 100 at 10,000 FeetTakes your breath away! A fellow Texan celebrated a milestone birthday and tied a record at the same time.

David Blaine Almost Shot Himself In The Throat In Trick Gone WrongDavid Blaine is lucky to be alive after a magic trick went wrong. Blaine, while performing in front of a LIVE audience at the MGM Grand, attempted to catch a bullet in his mouth.