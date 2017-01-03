KLUV’s Foreigner High School Choir Contest
We’d K-LUV to have your son’s or daughter’s High School Choir on stage, singing with Foreigner...
98.7 KLUV's $500 80's Song Of The Day
Listen every weekday, starting January 12th, because 98.7 KLUV is giving away $500 a day to a...
Actor Miguel Ferrer Has Passed Away
It’s another sad day in Hollywood. Actor Miguel Ferrer has passed away at the age of 61. Ferrer...
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA
Enter For A Chance To Win A Trip To The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Win U2 Tickets All Week!
Listen all week to win a pair of tickets to see U2 at AT&T stadium May 26th!
As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network. At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.
Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.
If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com
Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards