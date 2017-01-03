Latest Updates

Man Takes Picture Everyday Of His 2016 Weight LossNeed some motivation to keep that 2017 New Year's resolution? Well look no further than YouTube user Isou Dw.
Blake Powers' #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Jan 27-29Ready for some #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW? Here's many for you!
Here's What To Expect From This Weekend's NEW Movies!
UPDATE: Learn Why "Wizard Of Oz" Star Judy Garland's Body Was Moved... her body will now rest in the...
North Texas Man Pays NTTA With Over 17,000 Pennies!Kenneth Fisher wondered why he's just now receiving a bill for $174.74 from NTTA... that includes fees from as far back as 2015?
Kraft-Heinz Opts to Spend $5 Mil on Employees Instead of Super Bowl AdKudos to Chicago-based Kraft-Heinz. The condiment giant is shifting their ad funds to benefit their 42,000 employees.

Stevie Wonder, Usher w/ the Roots, Lorde to Play New Orleans JazzfestTom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor, Snoop Dogg, the Alabama Shakes, Pitbull and Elle King are all on the bill as well.
Timothy B. Schmit Announces Spring Tour DatesThe Eagles' bass player will be touring in support of his recent solo album 'Leap of Faith.'
President Donald Trump Calls Madonna 'Disgusting'“Honestly, she’s disgusting," Trump said. "I think she hurt that whole cause. I think what she said was disgraceful to our country.”
Demi Lovato, Little Big Town, John Legend to Pay Tribute to the Bee GeesBarry Gibb of the Bee Gees will perform at the event as well.
Neil Young, Rush, Jackson Browne to Present at Rock HallSomewhere, Chris Squire of Yes is smiling.
Elton John Brings 'The Devil Wears Prada' to BroadwayJohn has previously composed music for Broadway productions of 'The Lion King' and 'Aida' among others.

KLUV’s Foreigner High School Choir Contest - VotingWe’d K-LUV to have your son’s or daughter’s High School Choir on stage, singing with Foreigner during their February 3rd concert at Verizon Theater at Grand Prairie.
Win a $100 On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina CertificateEnter here for your chance to win a $100 On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina® Be Our Guest certificate.
98.7 KLUV's $500 80's Song Of The DayListen every weekday, starting January 12th, because 98.7 KLUV is giving away $500 a day to a lucky listener from North Texas.
