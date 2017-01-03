Latest Updates

Dan Aykroyd Pens Tribute To Former Fiancée, Carrie FisherThe March 2017 issue of Empire magazine will contain a 24 page tribute to Carrie Fisher. The tribute include passages from many of her close friends, including her former Fiancée Dan Aykroyd.
President Trump Signs Executive Order for Construction of Mexican Border WallAn order signed by President Trump calls for the construction of “a large physical barrier on the southern border,” according to White House press secretary Sean Spicer.
Sports Icon Brent Musburger to Retire from Broadcasting End of JanuaryOne of broadcasting’s most famous play-by-play broadcasters is moving on to desert pastures. The AP reports that Brent Musburger will be moving to Las Vegas to start a sports handicapping business with his family, and he has announced his retirement from ESPN.
Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Mike Myers Get Their Grooves On In 'Dice Dance-Off!'!I miss Mike Myers:(. Hope he has a new funny movie, soon:)!
White House Press Secretary Asks For Tradition Of Leaving Our President's Children Alone To ContinueYesterday, the White House Press Secretary's office made the following statement...
See How Much It Costs To Attend 'Super Bowl LI' In Houston!Watching the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons in this year's 'Super Bowl LI' in Houston will crack into your credit card considerably...

Artists React to Mary Tyler Moore's DeathMoore passed away this afternoon at the age of 80.
Madonna is Not Trying to Adopt More Children from MalawiThe singer denied rumors about her recent trip to the country.
UK's Royal Mail Honors David Bowie with Entire Stamp IssueSix of the stamps will boast featured album covers and four others will feature four of Bowie's famous personas.
Tony Bennett to Introduce Lady Gaga at Super Bowl Halftime ShowGaga's good friend shows up for her once more.
Allman Brothers Band Drummer Butch Trucks Dies at 69Together with Jaimoe, he was part of one of the best drumming teams in the history of rock music.
Long-Awaited Janis Joplin Movie Starring Amy Adams CancelledThe project had been seven years in the making. During that time several actresses were being considered for the role of Joplin, including Renée Zellweger and Reese Witherspoon.

