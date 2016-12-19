Australian Woman Finds Snake Hiding In Christmas Tree As Tinsel

An Australian woman was tending to her Christmas tree when she noticed a piece of tinsel she hadn’t seen before. Upon further inspection, turns out the tinsel was a deadly 3-foot tiger snake that had slithered into her abode.

Luckily she didn’t panic, snapped a quick picture, called a snake catcher who successfully wrangled the reptile and released it into the wild.

The Snake Catcher, Barry Goldsmith, said this was the first time he has ever had to remove one from a Christmas tree. According to Goldsmith, Tiger Snakes are probably ” in the top 10 most toxic animals on the planet,” but are not dangerous unless you aggravate it. They are, however, a protected species in Australia which was why the little guy was released back into the wild as soon as he was captured.

Via Huffington Post