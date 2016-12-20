80’s Singer/Writer ‘Richard Marx’ Helps Subdue Out Of Control Passenger On Flight

If you were listening to the radio in the 1980s, you heard singer/writer Richard Marx… a LOT!

If you or someone you know recently flew from Vietnam to South Korea, you may have seen Richard, his wife Daisy Fuentes, plus Korean Air Flight attendants, fight and restrain an unruly passenger … for 4 hours!… according to TMZ! From elbows to robes, it came down to doing what was necessary to insure everyone’s safety.

Richard and Daisy said the flight crew was “completely ill trained” for the situation. Two passengers and a crew member were injured.

Upon landing, Seoul police arrested the man.

Click HERE to see pics of the incident.

Sometimes a little Rock & Roll goes a long ways!

