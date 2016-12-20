80’s Singer/Writer ‘Richard Marx’ Helps Subdue Out Of Control Passenger On Flight

December 20, 2016 2:00 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Daisy Fuentes, Korean Air, Richard Marx, Seoul Korea Police, Vietnam

If you were listening to the radio in the 1980s, you heard singer/writer Richard Marx… a LOT!

If you or someone you know recently flew from Vietnam to South Korea, you may have seen Richard, his wife Daisy Fuentes, plus Korean Air Flight attendants, fight and restrain an unruly passenger … for 4 hours!… according to TMZ! From elbows to robes, it came down to doing what was necessary to insure everyone’s safety.

Richard and Daisy said the flight crew was “completely ill trained” for the situation. Two passengers and a crew member were injured.

Upon landing, Seoul police arrested the man.

Click HERE to see pics of the incident.

Sometimes a little Rock & Roll goes a long ways!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Christmas On KLUV
Play.It
Get Started Now

Listen Live