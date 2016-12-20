Amy Schumer Buys Back Family Farm Her Dad Lost in Bankruptcy

December 20, 2016 10:34 AM By Jenny Q
Have you ever thought of purchasing your childhood home(s)? I have. And I’d like to furnish them as they were. Well, Amy Schumer has purchased the farm her family lost when she was 9 years old.

The comedian bought back the family farm that her father lost in bankruptcy. Schumer presented the gift to Gordon Schumer via FaceTime. When she was nine years-old, the family fell on hard times. She recalled on Instagram.

Today I bought my father's farm back.

“We lost the farm when we lost everything else. But today I got to buy it back for him.” Amy posted a family video that her father recorded. Amy is just a little girl, walking through their cornfield and threatening to run away from home.

Amy’s father has multiple sclerosis. She cares for him when she’s not on the road.

