Dick Van Dyke Confirms Cameo in Mary Poppins Sequel

The new Mary Poppins cast includes huge names: Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Lin-Manuel Miranda and, now, Dick Van Dyke himself.

“I’ll be going to London in the spring to do my role, and I get to do a little song and dance number,” Van Dyke told ET. “I gotta be a part of it.”

Vay Dyke played Bert the chimney sweep/singer-musician and also played Mr. Dawes, the elderly bank manager. As far as Mr. Dawes, he joked: “This time there’s no four hours in the makeup chair, I grew into the part! I don’t have to wear makeup at all!”

Mary Poppins Returns opens Christmas Day… 2018! Seems so far away!?

Beautiful logo: