Kids Battling Cancer Take Flight To North Pole To Visit Santa

December 20, 2016 11:41 AM By Jenny Q

40 children, who are all patients at the Aflac Cancer & Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, were picked up in a limo, driven to the airport, and picked up tickets for a special plane ride to  the North Pole.

Flight attendants greeted them as singing and dancing elves, and during the 45-minute ride, they sand Christmas Carols, ate snacks, and anticipated meeting the big man himself.  When they arrived at the North Pole, Santa and Mrs. Claus were there waiting to greet them.

Tad Hutcheson, managing director of community affairs at Delta, said it is always an honor for Delta to participate in these special experiences, and they always look forward to helping out, especially kids battling diseases, in any way they can.  He told ABC News, “Delta has been creating these special holiday experiences for children for the past 35 years.  Children battling cancer and blood disorders fight so hard all year, so it feels incredibly worthwhile for our company to create a day filled with magic to take their minds off their circumstances.  Our employees look forward to these events every year.  It is our pleasure to be a part of something so special.”

Via Yahoo

More from Jenny Q
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Christmas On KLUV
Play.It
Get Started Now

Listen Live