Margot Robbie Confirms Secret Wedding Rumors In New Instagram Post

Rumors began swirling of marriage for Suicide Squad‘s Margot Robbie after she was photographed wearing a shirt that read “Say I Do Down Under.”

'say i do down under' HER MARRAGIE EQUALITY SHIRT DOUBLED AS A HINT pic.twitter.com/mHUiGgMWUN — jolly 🎄 (@becausebones) December 20, 2016

She was also photographed with a ring on her finger, but she and her longtime beau, film director Tom Ackerley, kept pretty hush-hush about the entire thing. The two never announced an engagement, but it appears that Robbie was ready to confirm that the two tied the knot.

Australia’s The Daily Telegraph claimed the couple wed over the weekend in a private ceremony in Byron Bay, and Robbie’s latest Instagram post all but confirms the speculation.

A photo posted by @margotrobbie on Dec 19, 2016 at 7:56pm PST

Congrats to the happy couple!

This guy 😍 A photo posted by @margotrobbie on Dec 3, 2016 at 10:27am PST

Via People