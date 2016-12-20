SEE The ‘2016 Word of The Year!’

What word was researched more than any other this year?

Glamour reports Merriam-Webster’s 2016 Word of the Year is … surreal!

Surreal – “marked by the intense irrational reality of a dream”… also: unbelievable, fantastic.

According to Merriam-Webster, here are some examples:

Despite all the hassle, though, I would not want an ordinary name. I know of one other person in the world who shares my name, first and last. I know nothing about her except that she lived in New York at the same time I did, and that she and I subscribed to a few of the same publications. I found myself in the surreal position of having to explain to circulation departments that I was, in fact, me, and not that other version of me on the West Side. —Johnna Kaplan, Newsweek, 3 Mar. 2008 Films aren’t just a part of life for people in India; they are a way of life. The over-the-top, surreal dance numbers in nearly every Bollywood film often make no sense in relation to the story, but no one seems to be complaining. —Shashank Samant, The Out Traveler, May/June 2005 The movie achieves a truly rare mix of the absurd, the surreal, and the heartfelt. Improbably, its wacked-out premise and structural hilarity concoct a melancholy meditation on love, loss, and memory, while delivering a message—subversive to our culture’s therapeutic optimism—about the tragedy of healing. —Rand Richards Cooper, Commonweal, 23 Apr. 2004

For some who ate too much late night during election season, the word surreal may be appropriate.

