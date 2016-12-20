‘Suicide Squad’ Star Margot Robbie Has Married!!!

Suicide Squad star 26-year-old Margot Robbie and British director Tom Ackerley (they met in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama, Suite Francaise) were married this past weekend in a private family and friends only ceremony at Ewingsdale in Byron Bay Australia, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Paparazzi began pouring into the area of Mermaid Beach, searching for the couple, after Robbie posted the following.

🍹 A photo posted by @margotrobbie on Dec 16, 2016 at 12:29am PST

Toofab.com reports the approximate 50 wedding guests were not informed of the wedding ceremony location and picked up at various locations near Byron Bay, the Gold Coast, and later taken to the wedding.

Margot posted this, which pretty much says it all…🙂.

A photo posted by @margotrobbie on Dec 19, 2016 at 7:56pm PST

Click HERE for more pics related to Margot and Tom’s special day!

Congratulations to the couple!

Btw, Margot has (6) films in the works. Hope they have time for a honeymoon

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed