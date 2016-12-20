The Bachelor Will Officially Start A Fantasy League At The Beginning Of New Season

This coming year, The Bachelor is celebrating its 21st season. With it they are adding a new feature for all the bachelor fans out there: a fantasy league.

That’s right you can now compete with friends and family for actual prizes! With the help of ESPN starting today you can register on abc.com/bfl or the ESPN Fantasy App and on Wednesday, Dec. 28, you can start to make your picks for who will make it to the hometown dates, and who might win Nick’s heart. You can change those picks up until the third week, and you can also play in weekly games for each episode.

Each correct answer you get, gives you points towards winning the grand prize which is a trip to Los Angeles to watch the taping of The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose, as well as two tickets to Disneyland.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. on ABC.