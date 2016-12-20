Twitter Putting Holiday Season Spin On Popular Movies

Right now, Twitter is having some Holiday Season fun, with #MakeAFilmAboutChristmas, according to Huffington Post.
Simply put a spin/twist/weird-way angle on your favorite movie… and make it a Christmas movie!
Here are some of the current hottest examples:
- “Three Wise Men and a Baby”
- “There’s Something about Mary and Joseph”
- “Lord of the 5 Golden Rings”
- “Citizen Candy Kane”
- “Silent Night at the Roxbury”
- “Alice in Winter Wonderland”
Hmm!? Time for me to give it a shot…:).
Let’s try some of this year’s movies!
- “Rogue One: A Santa Story” (yeah, you get it)
- “Arrival: There’s No Place Like Home For The Holidays” (Arrival)
- “The Jingle Jangle Jungle Book” (The Jungle Book)
Now, it’s your turn! Make a few up, and share with 98.7K-LUV listeners…:).
Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP
©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed