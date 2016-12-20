Twitter Putting Holiday Season Spin On Popular Movies

December 20, 2016 2:20 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Christmas movies, Movies, twitter, X-mas Spin On Popular Movies

Right now, Twitter is having some Holiday Season fun, with #MakeAFilmAboutChristmas, according to Huffington Post.

Simply put a spin/twist/weird-way angle on your favorite movie… and make it a Christmas movie!

Here are some of the current hottest examples:

  • “Three Wise Men and a Baby”
  • “There’s Something about Mary and Joseph”
  • “Lord of the 5 Golden Rings”
  • “Citizen Candy Kane”
  • “Silent Night at the Roxbury”
  • “Alice in Winter Wonderland”

Hmm!? Time for me to give it a shot…:).

Let’s try some of this year’s movies!

  • “Rogue One: A Santa Story” (yeah, you get it)
  • “Arrival: There’s No Place Like Home For The Holidays” (Arrival)
  • “The Jingle Jangle Jungle Book” (The Jungle Book)

Now, it’s your turn! Make a few up, and share with 98.7K-LUV listeners…:).

