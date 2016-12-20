Twitter Putting Holiday Season Spin On Popular Movies

Right now, Twitter is having some Holiday Season fun, with #MakeAFilmAboutChristmas, according to Huffington Post.

Simply put a spin/twist/weird-way angle on your favorite movie… and make it a Christmas movie!

Here are some of the current hottest examples:

“Three Wise Men and a Baby”

“There’s Something about Mary and Joseph”

“Lord of the 5 Golden Rings”

“Citizen Candy Kane”

“Silent Night at the Roxbury”

“Alice in Winter Wonderland”

Hmm!? Time for me to give it a shot…:).

Let’s try some of this year’s movies!

“Rogue One: A Santa Story” (yeah, you get it)

“Arrival: There’s No Place Like Home For The Holidays” (Arrival)

“The Jingle Jangle Jungle Book” (The Jungle Book)

Now, it’s your turn! Make a few up, and share with 98.7K-LUV listeners…:).

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed