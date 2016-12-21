98.7 KLUV And TXA 21’s Yule Log 2016

98.7 KLUV “The Christmas Station” and TXA 21 have lined up the best, non-stop Christmas Music starting Christmas EVE at 6pm!

Make sure You’re watching TXA 21’s Yule Log as you enjoy Christmas with your family until 7am Christmas Day.

Then, The Christmas Music and Yule Log will continue on-air at 98.7 KLUV and right here on KLUV.com until midnight on Christmas night!

The Yule Log is made possible by Jackson’s Home and Garden and Meador Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.

In all it’s 30 hours of non-stop Christmas Music for your Christmas on “The Christmas Station” 98.7 KLUV!