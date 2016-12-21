Actor Kevin O’Morrison, ‘Sleepless in Seattle,’ Has Died at 100

Kevin O’Morrison, an actor and playwright who got his start in Orson Welles’ Mercury Theater and performed on radio, live television and 1940s Golden Age of Hollywood films has died at age 100. You may recall Kevin O’Morrison playing Meg Ryan’s father in ‘Sleepless in Seattle.’

O’Morrison played a prizefighter in the 1948 film noir boxing drama The Set-Up. Throughout his career he shared the screen with William Holden, Robert Mitchum and decades later, in 1988, with Chevy Chase.

He was also an award-winning playwright.