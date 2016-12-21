Bill Murray and His Brothers To Open ‘Caddyshack’ Themed Bar

Think “Carl Spackler” could handle the bar business?

The 1980 comedy classic Caddyshack, starring Bill Murray (aka ‘Carl Spackler’) and Chevy Chase, was a cool opportunity for those involved. First of all, it was the late Harold Ramis‘ first feature film, plus it amped-up the career of comedian/actor Rodney Dangerfield.

The film spawned Caddyshack II, however it didn’t receive the same crazy response as the original. Time, ESPN and other media have noted Caddyshack as one of the funniest sports movies of all time!

Thirty-six years later, Bill Murray and his 5 brothers have verbally agreed to to open a Caddyshack themed bar in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, located in the Chicago area of Rosemont, as reported by the Daily Herald. Next step… putting it all in writing.

Wonder if the wait staff will be dressed like caddies?

Will they serve cocktails on slices of sod?

Will there be a complimentary pool, with the occasional floating Baby Ruth?

Well, “doodie!” Cool!

