Blake Powers Talks With Trans-Siberian Orchestra Music Director/Guitarist Al Pitrelli

Today I talked with Trans-Siberian Orchestra Music Director/Guitarist Al Pitrelli today, about his experience playing with Alice Cooper, Megadeath, Savatage, joining Trans-Siberian Orchestra, what makes Trans-Siberian Orchestra so special, and what you can expect at tomorrow’s 3:30pm American Airlines Center show!

Congratulations to all the 98.7K-LUV ticket winners and be sure to wave “Hi” to me and clap like cRaZy people when I introduce the show…🙂.

$1 from each ticket sold benefits, Guns & Hoses of North Texas, which provides financial assistance to families of fallen 1st responders lost in the line of duty.