Massive Explosion At Mexico Fireworks Market Leaves 31 Dead, 72 Injured

One of Mexico’s best known fireworks markets was home to a large explosion Tuesday. Huge plumes of smoke engulfed the San Pablito Market in Tultepec, and the death toll has risen to 31 people, 28 at the scene and 3 more in the hospital.

Video captured at the scene shows the huge charcoal-gray smoke rise into the sky, surrounded by the frantic call of emergency sirens on their way to the scene.

Mercado del cuete en Tultepec acaba de explotar @JesusMartinMx pic.twitter.com/sdEWNCGOAm — Alberto Moreno (@beto150482) December 20, 2016

Nearby homes were damaged in the explosion, and authorities really have no course of action other than to let all of the unexploded fireworks burn off. Luís Felipe Puente, the national coordinator for civil protection, asked civilians keep at least three miles away from the zone to not only avoid the danger, but to prevent the hampering of any emergency response services.

The market has seen explosions and fires in 2005 and 2006, where each saw the destruction of hundreds of stalls and stands.

Terrorism has not been linked to this current explosion.

Via NBC News