Oh no!

There’s legend at UNT that if you spot an albino squirrel on exam day, you’ll get an A.

Fortunately, more than one white squirrel roams the campus – but this one called ‘Lucky’ was hit by a car on Highland Street in Denton. UNT’s Facebook page says he was rushed to an emergency vet by a staff member and didn’t make it.

RIP, Lucky. Who wasn’t so lucky today. 