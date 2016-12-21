TEXAS: #1 State In America For Population Growth

CBS 11 reports that according to the July 2015 – July 2016 U.S. Census Bureau stats, the population of Texas increased by over 430,000, making it the fastest growing state in population!

California is still the most populated state, with approx. 40,000,000 people. Texas is almost at 28,000,000, making it the 2nd most populated state.

Current U.S. population is around 323.1 million, and I predict more of them will move here.

You may not realize that Dallas/Ft. Worth, is the 5th largest market in America for the Radio Broadcasting industry. Houston, ranks 6th. Just another reason many in radio and television aim for Texas. Plus, leaving 5% of your salary in your pocket due to zero state tax doesn’t hurt either:).

If you’re new to Texas, welcome and help us make it even better!

