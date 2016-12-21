Watch The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon, Paul McCartney and Friends Re-Create “Wonderful Christmastime”

December 21, 2016 2:05 PM By Blake Powers
The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon got together with The Roots, Paul McCartney, Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Seth McFarlane and Tori Kelly for this really cool version of Paul McCartney’s classic Christmas hit, “Wonderful Christmastime“.

Think it’s good enough to play on 98.7K-LUV?

Me LIKEY:)!

