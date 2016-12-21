Watch This House’s Christmas Lights Synced Up With AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck”

Greg Jaeschke from Shepparton, Australia might be the ultimate Christmas light master. He’s been decorating his home for several years, and meticulously syncs up his lights to various songs in perfect synchronization.

He went viral in 2014 for syncing up his lights to Darude’s “Sandstorm,” and this year one of the tunes was a little more to our liking.

This year, six hours and 280 channels of light brings us AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck,” in the way it was truly meant to be enjoyed, through Christmas lights!

Check out the video below!

For good measure, here is “Sandstorm,” as performed by Christmas lights:

Via Mashable