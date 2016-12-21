What NOT To Buy Your Guy For Christmas

Uncertain as to what to buy your husband, boyfriend, or whatever you happen to call him at this moment? Lol!

Well, let’s cover what you SHOULDN’T buy him, according to Woman’s Day!

toiletries – if he doesn’t know how to buy this stuff by now, he’s a mess.

socks – see above

underwear – see above

a shirt you think he’ll look good in – see above

a bathrobe – see above

gag or gimmick gift – few want to see it

a couple’s spa day – uh… no!

tech stuff you’re not sure he wants – because he’ll just have to return it if he doesn’t

homemade coupons – who has time to make this?

subscriptions to anything – see w-a-y above

Simply have him make you list of what he wants, or go window shopping together and take notice of what catches his attention:). Touchdown!!! If you don’t have time, think of stuff he generally uses and ask yourself, “could he use a new one?”

