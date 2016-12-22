DeMarco Murray Comments on Romo, Cowboys Success

Two short years ago at this time, it was all about the new triplets. Romo was having his record-setting, stellar season, as was Dez, and the NFL’s top rusher, DeMarco Murray. That Tennessee Titan we once loved has been selected for the Pro Bowl. He’s now the league #2 rusher behind the rookie who jumped in the red kettle the other day.

DeMarco was asked about the Zeke, Dak and his pal Tony on The Rich Eisen Show.

“I’m sure he’s [Ezekiel Elliott] has been taking care of his body, you know, he’s been able to continue to get the carries and run the ball very well. I think for him, pretty sure he’s taking care of his body or he wouldn’t be able to do it every Sunday.

I think most people make up – they see the carries and they see the numbers – and I think they make a bigger deal out of it than what it really is. This is the NFL, it’s a physical game, but as pros we have to take care of our body. I’m sure he’s iced up and getting massages. They have a great training staff up there in Dallas, and I’m sure they’re taking great care of him. But he’s a young guy, if anyone can handle it, you know, I think he can – especially at that age.”

DeMarco Murray on Ezekiel Elliott's workload, Tony Romo, and 'taking a step back' from the Dallas media market -… https://t.co/dQ0KXwVBGO — Dallas News daily (@DallasNewsdaily) December 3, 2016

When asked if he’s talked to Tony Romo:

“Yeah, I have. He’s doing well. He’s a mentally tough guy. He’s probably the most competitive player I’ve ever played with. It’s a blessing for him to, obviously, be back and come back after another injury. And I know he’s going to continue to work hard and try to do everything he can to help his team.

You never know when you’re number will be called again. I think for him, hopefully, it’ll be called again whether it’s with them or someone else. I think he’s a guy that’s a team-first guy, and that shows from that speech he gave.”

Thanks, again, DeMarco… for breaking our star-shaped hearts.

(Triplets 2.0 have helped heal the wound.)