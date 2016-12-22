Liam Neeson Auditions To Play Mall Santa

December 22, 2016 9:16 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Late Show, Liam Neeson, Mall Santa, Stephen Colbert, Video

Liam Neeson has been quite the action star on screen, putting the fear in bad guys everywhere. However, now he has another role in mind a mall Santa.

Unfortunately for Liam he just can’t shake that tough guy demeanor, not really a quality you’d like to see in Mr. Claus.

Although this darker Santa might be a little more effective in scaring kids to stay off the naughty list.🙂

See the hilarious video above.

Now that we’ve seen one of the worst Santa’s ever, which actor do you think would be the best mall Santa?

