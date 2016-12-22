Scientisits Discover Spider Whose Shape Resembles “Harry Potter’s” Sorting Hat

Scientists in India have just recently discovered a new species of spider. Bearing the name Eriovixia gryffindori, the spider is just 7mm in length, and is named after Godric Gryffindor, a character in the popular Harry Potter book series who owned the Sorting Hat, an artifact that the spider’s shape closely resembles.

#FantasticBeastsAndWhereToFindThem : Eriovixia gryffindori. Where does one find it? Western Ghats, India, a global #biodiversity hotspot pic.twitter.com/c3tvXsMibL — Javed Ahmed (@curiocritters) December 10, 2016

Javed Ahmed is one of the three researches who “bumped into” the spider when they searching an area in the Western Ghats region of south-western India. A self-professed fan of the series, they wanted to name if after the Sorting Hat as an “ode to draw attention to the fascinating, but oft overlooked world of invertebrates.”

They made their discovery known to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who was ecstatic on the discovery of a brand new “Fantastic Beast.”

Via BBC