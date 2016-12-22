Serial Bank Robber In Dallas Hits Four Banks; FBI Seeking Assistance

The FBI is seeking assistance in the search and eventual capture of a serial bank robber who has hit four banks in the Dallas area.

The four banks this unknown suspect has robbed include:

-December 12 – Bank of America – 4023 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, Texas

-December 14 – Wells Fargo Bank – 4301 Lovers Lane, University Park, Texas

-December 14 – Capital One Bank – 3647 W Northwest Highway, Dallas, Texas

-December 16 – Chase Bank – 6310 E Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, Texas

The robber is being described as a white male, in his late 20s or early 30s, between approximately 6′ and 6’4″, 210 pounds with a medium build, with a light complexion and short blonde hair.

#WANTED for 4 bank robberies in Dallas last week. Call 1-877-373-TIPS for up to $5K reward from NTX Crime Stoppers. https://t.co/BOs0pLZZjQ pic.twitter.com/fiywHZGnRW — FBI Dallas (@FBIDallas) December 20, 2016

He has used a small handgun to intimidate tellers in two of the robberies, but in all four cases has demanded money verbally or through a written note, receives and undisclosed amount of cash and then leaves the premises.

A full description of the suspect, as well as full details on the robberies can be found HERE.

Luckily, no tellers or civilians have been injured, but the FBI stresses the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, call the North Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477). All tipsters remain anonymous.

Via CBS