Snow Falls In The Sahara Desert For First Time In 37 Years

December 22, 2016 1:36 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Algeria, christmas, Desert, Fall, sahara, Snow, Weather, Winter

For the first time in almost 40 years, the world’s hottest desert has seen snowfall.

The Sahara spans 3,600,000 square feet over many North African countries, and is often the last place people would expect to see a snow flurry.  This rare occasion left the photographer who captured the images shocked.  Karim Bouchetata captured the images December 19, in the small desert town of Ain Sefra, Algeria.

Bouchetata explained, “Everyone was stunned to see snow falling in the desert; it is such a rare occurrence.  It looked amazing as the snow settled on the sand and made a great set of photos.  The snow stayed for about a day and has now melted away.”

Many believe this only to be the second time snow has fallen in the area.  Reportedly, snow fell February, 1970 in Ain Sefra, which is known as “The Gateway to the Desert.”  The snow lasted about half an hour before melting away.

Temperatures in the desert have been well-known to surpass 117 degrees Farenheit.

Via Telegraph

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Christmas On KLUV
Play.It
Get Started Now

Listen Live