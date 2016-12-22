Watch Cast From “Stranger Things” Sing “Don’t You Forget About Me” In New Mashup Video!

December 22, 2016 1:45 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Don't You (Forget About Me), Mashup, music video, Netflix, Simple Minds, Stranger Things, Television

Oh be still our ’80s hearts!

A brand new mashup video shows the cast from one of our favorite shows Stranger Things cut together to sing the lyrics to one of our favorite songs “Don’t You Forget About Me” by Simple Minds.  Even the Demogorgon lends its voice to the track!

Check it out below!

The cast is currently in the middle of filming the show’s second season.  Along with the return of most of the original cast, the show will also feature new characters played by ’80s icon Sean Astin and Mad About You’s Paul Reiser.

Via People

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Christmas On KLUV
Play.It
Get Started Now

Listen Live