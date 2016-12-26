UPDATE: Could Weight Gain Have Contributed to The Death Of 80s/90s Pop Star George Michael?

George Michael, part of the 1980’s hit duo WHAM! and solo artist into the 90s, had been working with Showtime on a movie about his life, which was set to air in the UK, next March.
Now, TMZ reports George was sleeping at his home in England on Christmas, and passed away at age 53 due to heart failure. Fortunately, he did not suffer.
Fadi Fawaz, George’s partner of four years, discovered George…
When you think of George Michael, you think of pop career that helped shape it’s musical era.
Remember when George went solo in 1987? His debut album Faith… sold 20,000,000 copies!
Did you know that before James Corden took over The Late Late Show, George Michael was his first guest to do “Carpool Karaoke”? Watch up to 3:18…🙂
Celebrities have been posting their sentiments on George’s passing, including his former WHAM! partner, Andrew Ridgeley.
Paul on George Michael: "George Michael's sweet soul music will live on even after his sudden death. Having worked with him on a number of occasions his great talent always shone through and his self deprecating sense of humour made the experience even more pleasurable." — Photo by Mike McCartney, LIVE 8, July 2005 #PaulMcCartney #GeorgeMichael
“Matchbox 20” and solo artist, Rob Thomas
R.I.P George Michael. Mari and I and our family are gutted. He was a true gentleman, one of the most talented people on earth and the soundtrack to our youth. An absolute legend. we were proud to be able to call him a friend and will miss that beautiful smile terribly. Sending love to all of his family on this sad Christmas. #ripgeorgemichael
Star Trek star, George Takei.
Star Trek star William Shatner… summed up the feelings of many.
According to photos taken at a UK restaurant in September, George had gained a considerable amount of weight, which you will see, HERE. Since then, he had been reclusive, and rarely seen. If such was still the case, this could this have contributed to his heart failure.
After losing s-o many loved celebrities this year, my dad, my sister-in-law’s dad during Christmas, and with only six days left this year, I too am ready for a fresh new chapter of life. May 2017 be filled with more gains, versus losses.
