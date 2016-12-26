UPDATE: Could Weight Gain Have Contributed to The Death Of 80s/90s Pop Star George Michael?

December 26, 2016 11:15 AM By Blake Powers
George Michael, part of the 1980’s hit duo WHAM! and solo artist into the 90s, had been working with Showtime on a movie about his life, which was set to air in the UK, next March.

 

Now, TMZ reports George was sleeping at his home in England on Christmas, and passed away at age 53 due to heart failure. Fortunately, he did not suffer.

Fadi Fawaz, George’s partner of four years, discovered George…

When you think of George Michael, you think of  pop career that helped shape it’s musical era.

 

Remember when George went solo in 1987? His debut album Faith… sold 20,000,000 copies!

Did you know that before James Corden took over The Late Late Show, George Michael was his first guest to do “Carpool Karaoke”? Watch up to 3:18…🙂

 

Celebrities have been posting their sentiments on George’s passing, including his former WHAM! partner, Andrew Ridgeley.

“Matchbox 20” and solo artist, Rob Thomas

 

Star Trek star, George Takei.

Star Trek star William Shatner… summed up the feelings of many.

According to photos taken at a UK restaurant in September, George had gained a considerable amount of weight, which you will see, HERE. Since then, he had been reclusive, and rarely seen. If such was still the case, this could this have contributed to his heart failure.

After losing s-o many loved celebrities this year, my dad, my sister-in-law’s dad during Christmas, and with only six days left this year, I too am ready for a fresh new chapter of life. May 2017 be filled with more gains, versus losses.

