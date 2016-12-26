UPDATE: Could Weight Gain Have Contributed to The Death Of 80s/90s Pop Star George Michael?

George Michael, part of the 1980’s hit duo WHAM! and solo artist into the 90s, had been working with Showtime on a movie about his life, which was set to air in the UK, next March.

Now, TMZ reports George was sleeping at his home in England on Christmas, and passed away at age 53 due to heart failure. Fortunately, he did not suffer.

Fadi Fawaz, George’s partner of four years, discovered George…

ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx — Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) December 26, 2016

When you think of George Michael, you think of pop career that helped shape it’s musical era.

Remember when George went solo in 1987? His debut album Faith… sold 20,000,000 copies!

Did you know that before James Corden took over The Late Late Show, George Michael was his first guest to do “Carpool Karaoke”? Watch up to 3:18…🙂

Celebrities have been posting their sentiments on George’s passing, including his former WHAM! partner, Andrew Ridgeley.

Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx https://t.co/OlGTm4D9O6 — Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 26, 2016

I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time. — James Corden (@JKCorden) December 25, 2016

I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP A photo posted by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:24pm PST

George Michael was a kind and gentle soul. #Wham — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 26, 2016

2016 – loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael's family. pic.twitter.com/3h4xqEDXR9 — Duran Duran (@duranduran) December 25, 2016

Had the pleasure of knowing George Michael in the 80s. Voice of an angel. Now he can sing for them. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) December 26, 2016

RIP George Michael. I can't believe it. Such an incredible singer and a lovely human being, far too young to leave us #georgemichael — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) December 25, 2016

What a shock. Sad to hear George Michael has left us. https://t.co/Uo90xjxOuy via @youtube — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) December 26, 2016

I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 25, 2016

“Matchbox 20” and solo artist, Rob Thomas

R.I.P George Michael. Mari and I and our family are gutted. He was a true gentleman, one of the most talented people on earth and the soundtrack to our youth. An absolute legend. we were proud to be able to call him a friend and will miss that beautiful smile terribly. Sending love to all of his family on this sad Christmas. #ripgeorgemichael A photo posted by Rob T (@thisisrobthomas) on Dec 25, 2016 at 4:44pm PST

Star Trek star, George Takei.

Rest with the glittering stars, George Michael. You've found your Freedom, your Faith. It was your Last Christmas, and we shall miss you. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 25, 2016

Star Trek star William Shatner… summed up the feelings of many.

Is this year over yet? Too many people are passing away. Rest In Peace, George Michael. ☹️ — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 25, 2016

According to photos taken at a UK restaurant in September, George had gained a considerable amount of weight, which you will see, HERE. Since then, he had been reclusive, and rarely seen. If such was still the case, this could this have contributed to his heart failure.

After losing s-o many loved celebrities this year, my dad, my sister-in-law’s dad during Christmas, and with only six days left this year, I too am ready for a fresh new chapter of life. May 2017 be filled with more gains, versus losses.

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed