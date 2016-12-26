Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Shows Appreciation To Dak Prescott With Major Bling!!!

Dallas Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott decided to show his quarterback how much he appreciates him… with some major bling, according to TMZ.

Elliott set Dak Prescott up with an IF & Co. of L.A. diamond pendant chain… that’s unbelievably swank!

Elliott actually commissioned (2) matching 14k white gold pendants, with the number “214”, a combo of their jersey numbers and also the Dallas area code. Each is embellished with nearly 10 carats of Vs1 and VS2 diamonds. Yeah, the g-o-o-d ones!

Cost of materials alone is approximately in the 5 figure range. Actually cost of the final products… unknown.

Click HERE to see the pendants!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed