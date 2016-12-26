Remembrances Planned Today for Those In The Dec. 26, 2015 Garland Tornado

On December 26, 2015, an EF-4 tornado struck in the city of Garland, taking the lives of 13 and causing massive damage.

CBS 11 reports today at 11am, there will be a gathering at John Paul Jones Park – 4099 Zion Road to remember those who perished and survived the tragedy.

Tonight, there will be a candlelight vigil at Oasis Church at Lakeview, 5026 Locust Grove Rd., from 6:30-7:30.

Condolences to the families and friends of those lost that day, and best wishes to the survivors.

