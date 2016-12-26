UPDATE: Star Wars Star Carrie Fisher “Stable”

Debbie Reynolds, star and mom of Star War’s star Carrie Fisher, recently tweeted about Carrie’s current condition.

Carrie is in stable condition.If there is a change,we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes. pic.twitter.com/isXJqqFEB6 — Debbie Reynolds (@DebbieReynolds1) December 25, 2016

TMZ reported Carrie suffered a massive heart attack Friday aboard a United Airlines flight from London to LAX about 15 mins before landing. An EMT passenger administered life-saving measures and the United Airlines crew reported Carrie as “unresponsive” upon landing. From there, paramedics administered CPR for around 15 mins and were finally able to find her pulse. Fisher is currently at UCLA Medical Center.

Best wishes to Carrie Fisher on her recovery, and to her family and friends helping her through this.

