$499,000,000 Grant Approved For TEX Rail Project

December 27, 2016 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
The Dallas Morning News reports the Federal Transit Administration signed an agreement this month with the Ft. Worth Transportation Authority (The T) to provide a $499 million grant for the TEX Rail project. State and local money is funding the other half.

The rail line will be approx. 27 miles with (9) stops, including:

  • Ft. Worth
  • North Richland Hills
  • Grapevine
  • DFW International Airport

From DFW International Airport’s terminal A, passengers will be able to take a train to Dallas by way of the Orange Line, operated by DART.

TEX Rail and Trinity Railway Express (which runs parallel to I-30 from Dallas to Ft. Worth) will share (2) stations. The T and DART jointly that route.

The T’s new line is the western half of the Cotton Belt rail corridor.

The New TEX Rail project is scheduled to open the fall of 2018.

