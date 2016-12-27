UPDATE: Korea Air Updates Taser Policy A Week After 98.7K-LUV Artist Richard Marx Helps Subdue Unruly Passenger and Complains About Korea Air On-Line

Last week, CNN reported 98.7K-LUV 80’s artist Richard Marx helped flight crew and passengers subdue an unruly passenger aboard a Korean Airline flight from Vietnam to Seoul Korea.

Korean Air 480 pic.twitter.com/tHaJ0oMxPq — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 20, 2016

Now, CNN reports one week after the incident and Richard Marx’s on-line comments of Korean Air flight crews not being trained for such a situation, flight crews have now been given permission for “more active use” of Tasers, according to a Korean Air rep. Plus, employees will now receive regular training in security gear. In addition, the male-to-female flight crew ratio is up for review.

Good for Richard Marx! There should be zero tolerance of such behavior aboard planes… ZERO!

