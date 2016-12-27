LOOK At What My Twin Daughters Wrote For Santa, Daddy or Whoever Was Delivering X-mas Gifts

December 27, 2016 2:15 PM By Blake Powers
On Christmas eve, my twin daughters Kirsten and Sharon decided to write a note to Santa… ahem… or whoever came along to deliver Christmas gifts… and devoured the cookies and milk they left…🙂.

Photo: Blake Powers Collection

Photo: Blake Powers Collection

 

Photo: Blake Powers Collection

Photo: Blake Powers Collection

Yeah, sometimes Santa need a little help, so I was up until 3am… and enjoyed the milk and cookies:).

“What Funny Thing Did Your Kid Do This Christmas?”

