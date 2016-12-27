Mariah Carey Wearing James Packer’s 35-Carat Engagement Ring While Dating Bryan Tanaka!?

Was something going on between Mariah Carey and actor/dancer Bryan Tanaka while she was with James Packer?

According to ET, Mariah and Bryan’s relationship began after she and Packer went their separate ways, and… is becoming stronger!

Carey and Tanaka spent Christmas together in Aspen, CO with her 5-year-0ld twins, Monroe and Moroccan. Plus, an ET source says Carey showered Tanaka with designer gifts from Aspen boutiques.

An ET source says, “She’s into him now”–“He gets along really well with the twins.”

Strangely, Carey continues wearing the 35-carat diamond engagement ring from James Packer… and plans to keep it!

Hmm? If you were Tanaka, how would you feel being close to a woman who is still wearing her previous engagement ring? Weird.

