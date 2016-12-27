Mariah Carey Wearing James Packer’s 35-Carat Engagement Ring While Dating Bryan Tanaka!?

December 27, 2016 2:05 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Aspen CO, Bryan Tanaka, christmas, Christmas Gifts, Engagement Rings, Mariah Carey

Was something going on between Mariah Carey and actor/dancer Bryan Tanaka while she was with James Packer?

Mariah Carey attends the M.A.C Cosmetics Mariah Carey Beauty Icon Launch at Baccarat Hotel on December 3, 2016 in New York City. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for M.A.C)

According to ET, Mariah and Bryan’s relationship began after she and Packer went their separate ways, and… is becoming stronger!

Bryan Tanaka arrives at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards at NOKIA Theatre L.A. LIVE on September 12, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Carey and Tanaka spent Christmas together in Aspen, CO with her 5-year-0ld twins, Monroe and Moroccan. Plus, an ET source says Carey showered Tanaka with designer gifts from Aspen boutiques.

An ET source says, “She’s into him now”–“He gets along really well with the twins.”

Strangely, Carey continues wearing the 35-carat diamond engagement ring from James Packer… and plans to keep it!

Hmm? If you were Tanaka, how would you feel being close to a woman who is still wearing her previous engagement ring? Weird.

