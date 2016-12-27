Police Officer Helps Speeding Student Tie-His-Tie For School Presentation

Wednesday morning Nov. 30th, a University of Wisconsin-Stout student was pulled over for speeding near campus, rushing to a school presentation… all because he didn’t know how to tie-a-tie.

Officer Martin Folczyk of the Menomonie Police Department initiated the stop.

Click the video above to hear their conversations and see how Officer Folczyk helped the student.

The student was given a verbal warning and the traffic stop video was seen, the Menomonie Police Chief invited the driver to the police station to teach him how to properly do a tie:).

Above and beyond normal call of duty! Gotta love cops who care:).

