Baby On Liver Transplant List Only Waits 40 Minutes Before Finding A Match

Shortly after Daniel McCabe was born in July, he was diagnosed with biliary atresia, which causes scarring in the liver, as well as blocks the bile ducts. After an evaluation in December, doctors determined his condition was quickly deteriorating.

Daniel’s best chance for survival was a liver transplant, and as liver specialist Dr. Saeed Mohammed put it, “He was deteriorating fairly rapidly, even for this disease. Usually it’s not so fast, and he really needed that liver as soon as possible.” Soon after being placed in the list, Dr. Mohammed came back to the room where Daniel was being held, and his mother, Melody, began prepping to hear the worst. “The doctor came into the room and he was very quiet, and it felt like he was quiet for a very long time and I was expecting bad news. And when he said, ‘he has a liver,’ I’m still in shock at how quickly that was.”

It only took 40 minutes to find a match, and as soon as it arrived at the hospital, it was divided between Daniel and a patient at another hospital. Just as Daniel’s information was placed on the wait list, so was the donor’s, and because Daniel’s condition was rapidly deteriorating, he had been given primary eligibility.

Daniel is doing extremely well, although doctors advise he stay in the hospital a few more weeks. The family expects to return home sometime in February.

Via ABC