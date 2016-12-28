Billie Lourd, Daughter Of Carrie Fisher, Finds Solace In “Scream Queens” Costars

Yesterday, unfortunately, nabbed another one of our favorites when Carrie Fisher passed away after suffering a massive heart attack earlier a week before. Her only child, actress Billie Lourd, has received an outpouring of support, especially from her costars on the Ryan Murphy-created Scream Queens.

Lourd stars as Sadie Swenson, otherwise known as Chanel #3 on the hit television series, and her costars made sure she has felt the love in what is definitely the most difficult of times.

My heart today.. 💔 I love you Billie. pic.twitter.com/2AhltGzn3P — Lea Michele (@msleamichele) December 27, 2016

Holding my dear friend billie, and her sweet mommy Carrie in my heart right now.. 💔 A photo posted by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Dec 27, 2016 at 6:07pm PST

My mother's heart goes out to this exquisitely talented young woman. Her mother's spirit and talent lives on in her and I'm sure all of Carrie's fans and friends will give her space and privacy. A photo posted by Jamie Lee Curtis (@curtisleejamie) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:18am PST

Oh how you loved telling stories about your mom -and I loved hearing them. I loved watching your face light up. You were so proud of her and she of you. She will live through you forever and we’re all lucky for that. Love you Billie. A photo posted by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Dec 27, 2016 at 7:29pm PST

This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I've ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I'm lucky to know you @praisethelourd .. ❤️, me. A photo posted by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on Dec 27, 2016 at 4:40pm PST

The world lost a princess, a star, an icon. My good friend Billie lost a mother, cheerleader, and best friend. Carrie, thank you for your uniquely honest soul and sense of humor. This world could use you now more than ever. My prayers go out to the Fisher and Lourd Families. A photo posted by Glen Powell (@glenpowell) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:07am PST

Right after I took this pic I realized how much Bill looked like Carrie. Both so beautiful. RIP Carrie, you were amazing… and thank you for making such an incredibly brave, kind and brilliant person who I'm lucky to call my best friend. ⭐ A photo posted by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Dec 27, 2016 at 6:00pm PST

A spokesperson for Fisher’s family released a statement on behalf of Lourd that confirmed Fisher died just before 9 yesterday morning. In the statement, Lourd said, “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Via People