According to reports Debbie Reynolds has been rushed to the hospital and has possibly suffered a stroke.

TMZ is reporting that Debbie was at her son Todd Fisher’s home when someone called 911.┬áThe 84-year-old was then rushed to the hospital.

Reynolds has reportage been distraught after her daughter Carrie Fisher’s death earlier this week.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital. Nothing has been announced by the family or any of Reynold’s reps.