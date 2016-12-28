Man Creates GoFundMe Page In Order To “Protect Betty White From 2016”

Y'all, we gotta find Betty White and put her in a secure storage facility with 24/7 maximum protection security. 2016 will NOT take her too. pic.twitter.com/h45tHsL44d — Jordan (@jordansdiamonds) December 27, 2016

South Carolina resident Demetrios Hrysikos has had enough of 2016. We’ve lost some amazing icons and heroes this year, including but not limited to David Bowie, Prince, George Michael, and just yesterday Carrie Fisher.

Hrysikos does not want to take any chances, and has set up a GoFundMe page with the hope of protecting Betty White from the same fate as some of our favorite stars. In the description of the campaign, Hrysikos wrote, “Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White! If she is okay with it, I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1, 2017.”

If White doesn’t need Hrysikos’ assistance, then all of the money collected will be donated to the Spartanburg Little Theater.

He set a donation goal of $2000, and as of 7:30 this morning, they stand at $1800. Looks like Betty White is going to be well protected.

Via WFAA