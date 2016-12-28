Queen Latifah’s Stolen Car Found in Atlanta

By Amanda Wicks

It took a week, but Queen Latifah’s stolen Mercedes-Benz has been found.

Latifah’s car was stolen on December 20 at a south Fulton County gas station in Atlanta, where carjackings have reportedly been on the rise. Queen Latifah wasn’t driving the Benz though; someone else was operating the vehicle when it was stolen.

Police later found Queen Latifah’s car at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, reports AJC.com. Latifah has not made any comment about the theft or the vehicle’s recovery. Police are still investigating the incident and no arrests have been made.