‘Star Wars’ Star Mark Hamill Remembers Co-Star and Long-Time Friend Carrie Fisher

December 28, 2016 12:00 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Remembering Carrie Fisher, star wars

Take a look at Carrie Fisher‘s 1970s Star Wars audition.

Now, in the wake of Carrie’s family, friends and fans… are hurting… including Star Wars co-star and long-time friend Mark Hamill, who posted the following.

Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher on stage during Future Directors Panel at the Star Wars Celebration 2016 at ExCel on July 17, 2016 in London, England. (Photo: Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Mark also posted this.

Deepest condolences to all of Carrie’s family, friends and fans. She will truly be missed.

