The Most Popular Google Searches For Dallas In 2016

Google has released the most popular searches for 2016 in Dallas, and #1 may surprise you! It was not the election!

A few by category include:

Top Trending SEARCHES:

Powerball Prince Donald Trump

Trending NEWS:

Olympics Elections Orlando shooting 4. Dallas shooting (how’d that happen??

Top trending PEOPLE:

Donald Trump Hillary Clinton Michael Phelps

Top trending MOVIES:

Suicide Squad Finding Dory The Revenant

Top trending NEAR ME:

Mexican food near me HEB near me Chinese delivery near me

