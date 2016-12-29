Did you keep a 2016 New Year’s resolution?

Over 50% of New Year’s resolutions fail by Jan. 31. Nevertheless, many make one, and around 8% actually keep it!

According to a report by INC, here are the 2017 Top 10 New Year’s Resolutions:

10. Spend more time with family and friends

9. Reduce alcohol consumption

8. Find a new job

7. Read more

6. Stop smoking

5. Learn a new hobby or skill

4. Save more and spend less

3. Lose weight

2. Exercise more

#1 – Eat healthier or diet … yeah, feel free to slack off of that 50-70% off left-over Christmas candy…🙂.

For me, it’s the Top 3 combined, as I plan to find a way to return to exercising 1 hour per day, 3-5 times per week. Plus, find a way to stop snoring so much!!!

