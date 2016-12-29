7 Reasons Why Some Will Stay Home New Year’s Eve

December 29, 2016 2:20 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: 7 Reasons To Stay Home New Year's Eve, Reasons To Stay Home New Year's Eve, Why To Stay Home New Year's Eve

If you’re going to stay home New Year’s eve, do not let anyone make you feel bad about it, unless you’ve already promised to do so.

According to Bustle, here are “7 Good Reasons To Stay Home New Year’s Eve!”, 

  • Too commercialized
  • Too expensive
  • Too crowded
  • Too difficult to squeeze into dress clothes after Holiday Season feasting
  • Too stupid New Year’s eve hats
  • Too painful to deal with a New Year’s Day hangover
  • New Year’s Day is just another day – to me, it’s a fresh beginning! Plus, you probably get some rest, which is a good thing:).

What Are Your New Year’s Eve Plans?

