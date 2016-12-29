Millennials Paying High Price To Remove Tattoos and Piercings

The best learned lessons are usually the hardest.

USA Today reports more and more millennials regret body piercings, tattoos and are paying the price for having such removed.

Those at-one-time cool tats and ear-altering earrings have caused professional and personal issues, and now cosmetic surgeons are reaping major rewards.

The average cost for ear reconstruction is $1000-$2000 and tattoo removal ranges from $500 to $1,500!!!

Yeah, laser procedures are expensive and so is the cost of living, especially when you can’t find a job due to your aesthetics.

Do you have a tat or piercing you wish you hadn’t done?

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed