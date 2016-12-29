Millennials Paying High Price To Remove Tattoos and Piercings

December 29, 2016 2:05 PM By Blake Powers
The best learned lessons are usually the hardest.

USA Today reports more and more millennials regret body piercings, tattoos and are paying the price for having such removed.

Those at-one-time cool tats and ear-altering earrings have caused professional and personal issues, and now cosmetic surgeons are reaping major rewards.

The average cost for ear reconstruction is $1000-$2000 and tattoo removal ranges from $500 to $1,500!!!

Yeah, laser procedures are expensive and so is the cost of living, especially when you can’t find a job due to your aesthetics.

Do you have a tat or piercing you wish you hadn’t done?

