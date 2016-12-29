The Passing Of Debbie Reynolds: Celebrities React To The Loss Of One of The Last Of Hollywood’s Golden Era

Debbie Reynolds, who’s 82 acting credits range from 2013’s TV movie Behind The Candelabra, a reoccurring role in Will & Grace (1999-2006), the 1952 classic Singin’ In The Rain (she was only 19 in the film), plus this year’s documentary, Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, was broken-hearted from the death of her daughter and Star Wars star Carrie Fisher on Tuesday.

TMZ reports, yesterday, Reynolds was at the Beverly Hills home of her son Todd, discussing Fisher’s funeral arrangements and told her son, “I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie.” Approx. 15 mins later, Fisher suffered a stroke, which according to family sources, was one of several she had this year. Reynolds was rushed to emergency care and died that afternoon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A.

The double-shock of losing Carrie Fisher and her mom Debbie Reynolds, has their family, friends and fans… in mourning, including the cast of Will & Grace.

So heartsick. Debbie went to be with Carrie. It's such a devastating 1,2 punch. She was my "mom" for years & I loved her dearly.A legend. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) December 29, 2016

It is beyond astonishing that both @carrieffisher & @DebbieReynolds1 have left this earth. I overwhelmingly adored & admired them both. 😢🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/emLn1ZvwUd — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) December 29, 2016

The combination of the loss of @carrieffisher & then her mom @DebbieReynolds1 is too much. I'm really at a loss here… #toomuch16 — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) December 29, 2016

Plus, the list of celebrities trying to come to terms with the loss, continues to grow.

So blown away and saddened by this Debbie Reynolds news a day after her daughter, Carrie passes away. So much luv & strength to their family — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 29, 2016

One of THE GREATEST BITS OF CINEMA EVER. https://t.co/3unXfhcHf8 — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 29, 2016

Today is officially a sad day. As a mother my heart goes out to Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher. RIP DB and CF — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) December 29, 2016

I'll never say no to you… pic.twitter.com/bZjB92d7W2 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 29, 2016

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 wow…… this sad news makes me wanna hug my mama and never let go…… pic.twitter.com/WX7vN63x0k — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 29, 2016

My daughter asked if it's possible to die from a broken heart. I think Debbie Reynold's knew her daughter needed her. God granted her wish — Al Roker (@alroker) December 29, 2016

Wonder how the dance reunion with her Singin’ In The Rain co-stars Gene Kelly and Donald O’Connor is currently going? If tickets were available and went on sale, it would sell out in :01 seconds.

For Debbie and Carrie, God bless, you are already missed, and rest in peace.

