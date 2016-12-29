The Passing Of Debbie Reynolds: Celebrities React To The Loss Of One of The Last Of Hollywood’s Golden Era

Debbie Reynolds, who’s 82 acting credits range from 2013’s TV movie Behind The Candelabra, a reoccurring role in Will & Grace (1999-2006), the 1952 classic Singin’ In The Rain (she was only 19 in the film), plus this year’s documentary, Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, was broken-hearted from the death of her daughter and Star Wars star Carrie Fisher on Tuesday.
TMZ reports, yesterday, Reynolds was at the Beverly Hills home of her son Todd, discussing Fisher’s funeral arrangements and told her son, “I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie.” Approx. 15 mins later, Fisher suffered a stroke, which according to family sources, was one of several she had this year. Reynolds was rushed to emergency care and died that afternoon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A.
The double-shock of losing Carrie Fisher and her mom Debbie Reynolds, has their family, friends and fans… in mourning, including the cast of Will & Grace.
Debbie went to be with Carrie. She always worried about her. Carrie left too soon and now they are together again. My heart is literally broken. For 8 years she was my mom. She was pure energy & light when she came on stage. She was loving, and bawdy, and playful- a consummate pro- old school and yet had the work ethic and investment in her craft of a new fiery up and comer. She was always running off to Vegas or somewhere else "on the road" to be a hoofer, to sing and dance and make people laugh. She performed 340 days out of the year. An inspiration on every level. A Legend of course, the epitome of clean cut American optimism, dancing with Gene Kelly as an equal, a warrior woman who never stopped working. A devoted mother and grandmother, and aunt and great aunt, and friend. I lost my mom a few years ago. She loved that Debbie was my TV mom. I hope they find each other and hug and kiss and my mom says, "I got you, Debbie. Carrie's waiting for you." RIP Bobbie Adler. ❤
Plus, the list of celebrities trying to come to terms with the loss, continues to grow.
Wonder how the dance reunion with her Singin’ In The Rain co-stars Gene Kelly and Donald O’Connor is currently going? If tickets were available and went on sale, it would sell out in :01 seconds.
For Debbie and Carrie, God bless, you are already missed, and rest in peace.
