Elton John Pays Tribute to George Michael with ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’

By Amanda Wicks

It seems as though 2016 has involved more tributes than years past due to the staggering number of artists who unexpectedly passed away. Elton John contributed to the list of artists honoring musicians by paying tribute to his longtime friend George Michael.

While performing in Las Vegas yesterday (Dec. 29), John took a moment to honor Michael. He sang his 1974 hit “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” which he and Michael performed live in 1991 and released as a separate single. A large image of Michael appeared onscreen behind John, and during the song’s chorus it transitioned into a shimmering, sunlight effect.

John tweeted a heartfelt message about Michael on December 28. “I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. RIP @GeorgeMichael,” he wrote.

Watch John’s tribute to Michael below: