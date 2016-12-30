‘Run DMC’ Files Huge Lawsuit Against Walmart, Amazon and Jet

Don’t mess… with Run DMC!

CBS 11 reports the founder of the group and owner of the Run DMC brand, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, has filed suit, alleging Walmart, Amazon, Jet and other retailers of selling unauthorized merchandise (t-shirts, hats, glasses, patches, wallets, etc.) with the group’s name.

The suit claims the Run DMC brand has generated over $100,000,000 in revenue since it’s beginning in the 1980s and TMZ reports Run DMC saying they have a $1.6 million agreement with Adidas, which is further proof of the brand’s value.

I remember the Run DMC song, “It’s Tricky”, which may become this suit’s theme song, when it comes to a battle with Walmart, Amazon and Jet.

The suit seeks $50,000,000 in damages! Whoa!!!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed