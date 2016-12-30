‘Run DMC’ Files Huge Lawsuit Against Walmart, Amazon and Jet

December 30, 2016 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Amazon, Jet, Run DMC Lawsuit, Run-DMC, Walmart

Don’t mess… with Run DMC!

CBS 11 reports the founder of the group and owner of the Run DMC brand, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, has filed suit, alleging Walmart, Amazon, Jet and other retailers of selling unauthorized merchandise (t-shirts, hats, glasses, patches, wallets, etc.) with the group’s name.

The suit claims the Run DMC brand has generated over $100,000,000 in revenue since it’s beginning in the 1980s and TMZ reports Run DMC saying they have a $1.6 million agreement with Adidas, which is further proof of the brand’s value.

I remember the Run DMC song, “It’s Tricky”, which may become this suit’s theme song, when it comes to a battle with Walmart, Amazon and Jet.

The suit seeks $50,000,000 in damages! Whoa!!!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed

 

 

 

 

 

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Get Started Now
Radio.com App

Listen Live