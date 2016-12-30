Tony Romo Rumored To Be Requesting Playing Time In Sunday’s Philadelphia Eagle’s Game

December 30, 2016 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: dak prescott, Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones, Tony Romo

98.7K-LUV’s sister station 105.3TheFan reports Dallas Cowboy Tony Romo is asking Cowboy’s management for some playing time during Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

If this comes to fruition, it could be a wise plan towards keeping Dak Prescott out of harm’s way, taking into consideration the Cowboys are heading to the play-offs.

How do you feel about Romo playing a little this Sunday?

Read more of 105.3TheFan’s story by clicking HERE.

